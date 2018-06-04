NASTAR championships return to Squaw in 2019

U.S. Ski & Snowboard last week announced that the Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships will return to Squaw Valley next year April 3 to 7.

With U.S. Alpine Championships and NorAm Finals wrapping up in March, the early April dates allow for maximum attendance from U.S. Ski Team members and ideal timing for good snow cover at Squaw Valley.

Squaw Valley hosted last year's championships, which featured steep, fast courses, celebrity pacesetter appearances from the likes of Daron Rahlves and Marco Sullivan, and a wide range of entertainment options at the resort.

"Squaw Valley showed such dedication to putting on a great event for our racers last year," said Director of NASTAR Bill Madsen in a statement. "We are excited to bring the Liberty Mutual Insurance NASTAR National Championships back to Squaw Valley and once again provide the NASTAR nation with the opportunity to experience western spring skiing in all of its glory."

Squaw Valley sees an average of six feet of snow in the month of March, making early April a prime time for a racing event. The resort had one its biggest on record in March 2018 with 227 inches of snowfall, the second most on record at Squaw.

"Everyone at Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows is looking forward to hosting our second year of NASTAR Nationals," said James Clifford, Squaw Valley events services manager in a statement. "We saw a record-breaking year in participation in the NASTAR race course at the resort, which tells us that interest in our region is growing rapidly. The season-long course is a fun, easy way for skiers and riders of all ability levels to try out racing. The stoke level of the NASTAR athletes is something that brings amazing energy to both of our mountains and we can't wait to entertain these passionate racers for yet another year."

NASTAR participants qualify for the championships by winning a medal on two or more race days at any of the more than 100 NASTAR resorts during the 2018-19 season within their age, gender and ability group. Racers can also qualify by earning a top ranking at a regional championship event. In addition to the Alpine Ski division, the NASTAR National Championships will also host snowboard, telemark and physically challenged disciplines.