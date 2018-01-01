Nevada Wolf Pack Notebook: Drew gets aggressive on offense

RENO — Lindsey Drew has settled for being a facilitator and not a scorer for Nevada during his two-plus years on the team.

The 6-4 junior guard has been more aggressive since conference play started this week, and when that happens, Nevada is even more dangerous.

Drew scored 13 points for the second straight game, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked three shots, including one in the waning seconds, to help Nevada (13-3) to a 77-74 win over New Mexico (6-9) Saturday at Lawlor Events Center.

It was the first time Drew has scored in double figures in back-to-back games this season. The three blocked shots was a season high.

“Looking back at tape, I turned down a lot of shots earlier in the year,” Drew said.

Drew has said several times that his teammates urge him to shoot more. He has been nearly a 50 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Recommended Stories For You

“It’s been there since day 1,” teammate Jordan Caroline said. “He passes all the time. I told him he’s got to go.”

And he did on one particular play. After a New Mexico turnover, he drove downcourt and he pulled off a reverse flush, bring the crowd to its feet.

While the play continued at the other end, his teammates were going nuts on the bench, imitating his reverse flush which is certainly ESPN Top 10 worthy.

“That play he made, I hope Chad (Hartley, communications director) or Jack (Kuestermeyer, basketball SID) are on it,” coach Eric Musselman said. “That dunk was incredible. For the first time since I’ve been here, I peeked at the big board. It was an incredible dribble drive. We need him to score. He’s a triple-double threat.”

“Kendall and Elijah have been telling me to do that kind of dunk, going baseline and finishing on the other side,” Drew said.

Drew was asked if Saturday’s dunk was better than the one at the Mountain West Conference Tournament last year.

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen it yet,” he said.

A M*A*S*H* UNIT

According to Musselman, there were a lot of sick players on the floor, and one who wasn’t in uniform.

Josh Hall had a 102-degree fever, Musselman said, and the third-year coach held him out, shortening an already short bench.

“Caleb, Cody, Josh, Kendall, Hallice a little and John Jones Jr.,” Musselman said when asked who was ill. “I think Lindsey, Jordan (Caroline) and Charlie Tooley are healthy. There is so much coughing I had to get out of the locker room.”

All five starters played 31 minutes or more, and Cooke came off the bench for 21 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

Jordan Caroline scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 20th career double-double. The Pack is 19-1 in those games … Nevada has won its last 12 home games dating back to last season … This is just the second time this season that the Pack has not won by 10 or more points. Rhode Island was a 7-point win … Kendall Stephens has made three or more 3-pointers in five straight games. He was 3-for-10 on Saturday … This is the eighth time that Nevada has had four double-figure scorers … The crowd of 9.530 was the best of the season, and they were treated to an exciting game with a great finish.