North Tahoe area skiers on course as World Cup skiing opens in Austria

The International Ski Federation World Cup season got underway last week with women's giant slalom in Solden, Austria.

The race featured the world's best Alpine skiers such as Mikaela Shiffrin, and also a pair of up-and-comers with ties to the area.

While not qualifying for the final, North Tahoe's AJ Hurt raced in the season opener, marking the third time she's competed at the sport's highest level. Hurt, 17, finished her opening run with a time of 1 minute, 6.09 seconds, roughly four seconds off qualifying time.

Nina O'Brien, who's skied for Squaw Valley Ski Team, finished her sole run with a time of 1:04.65.

Last year's runner-up in World Cup giant slalom standings, Tessa Worley, of France, won the event with a total time of 2:00.51. Shiffrin was third with a time of 2:01.45.

The men's race in Solden was canceled, according to FIS-Ski.com.