North Tahoe boys win basketball season opener against Sage Ridge

The North Tahoe boys' basketball team opened the 2018-19 season at home on Monday night, and cruised past Sage Ridge to improve to 1-0 on the year.

The Class 2A Lakers defeated the Class 1A Scorpions 70-44 in the non-league matchup.

North Tahoe will next head to Truckee on Wednesday to play in the inaugural TNT Cup rivalry game against the Wolverines.

The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. at Truckee High School. Both Truckee and North Tahoe will then compete in the annual Truckee Classic basketball tournament to finish out the week.