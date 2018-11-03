North Tahoe cross-country dynasty adds another pair of team championships

The North Tahoe cross-country boys and girls' teams swept the Class 2A state championships in Boulder City, Nev., adding to a long legacy of dominance in the sport.

The boys' team captured a seventh straight state championship at the meet on Saturday, Nov. 3, while the Lady Lakers defended the state crown for a fifth consecutive season.

Junior Nickolas Burkhart led the North Tahoe boys with a fifth-place finish, crossing the line in the 5,000-meter race at Veterans Memorial Park with a time of 17 minutes, 52.8 seconds. Senior Alex Whitham was next for the Lakers with a time of 18:27.7 for ninth place, followed by sophomore Etienne Bordes in 11th with a time of 18:32.6, senior Corey Joslin in 12th with a time of 18:34.5, and sophomore Phoenix Sanchez in 13th with a time of 18:38.8.

North Tahoe senior Riley Hacker (18:58.7) was 17th, followed by freshman Jake Hacker (19:07.6) in 18th.

Sierra Lutheran senior Jared Marchegger won his third consecutive individual state championship, finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of second place with a time of 16:51.5.

The North Tahoe boys' team finished with a low score of 37 points. Sierra Lutheran was second with 74 points, followed by Silver Stage with 75 points.

The state title is the 22nd in program history, adding to the Lakers’ Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association record.

Lady Lakers 5-peat

The North Tahoe girls' team picked up a fifth straight state championship at the meet, dominating the three other teams by 41 points.

The Lakers’ low score of 16 was two points away from the state record low score the team set last year.

Led by senior Jillian Ferre's second-place finish, North Tahoe captured four of the top five finishes at the meet, trailing only Sierra Lutheran senior Emily McNeely, who won the race with a time of 20:48.7.

Ferre crossed the line with a time of 21:06.4, followed by sophomore Kili Lehmkuhl in third with a time of 21:34.5, senior Ella Carr in fourth with a time of 22:28.9, and senior Josii Johnson in fifth place with a time of 22:46.7.

North Tahoe sophomore Ana Ting Osterhuber (24:25.6) was 10th, junior Cami Carter (24:56.6) was 12th, and sophomore Mera Schoonmaker (25:10.2) was 16th.

The state championship is the 11th overall for the program, which is a Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association record.