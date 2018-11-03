North Tahoe falls 43-0 in first round of 2A playoffs
November 3, 2018
The North Tahoe football program's best season in more than a decade came to an end Friday night as two-time defending state champions Pershing County rolled to a 43-0 victory in the first round of the Class 2A Northern League playoffs.
The No. 4 seed Lakers traveled to Lovelock to face No. 1 seed Pershing County, marking the first trip to the postseason since the program was reinstated at North Tahoe in 2015.
The Lakers finish the year with an overall record of 4-6, and were 4-4 in league. The team had nine seniors this season, including captains Thomas Mercogliano, Tony Frankenberg, Dalton Lamberth, and Ethan Everist. Raul Estrada, Kobe Robbins, Eli Snyder, Phillip Lopez, and Wyatt Johnson represented the Lakers' other seniors.
