North Tahoe football falls to Battle Mountain, season on the line this week at West Wendover
October 9, 2018
The North Tahoe football team was unable to slow down Battle Mountain last Saturday, falling 34-20 as the Longhorns remained unbeaten in Class 2A Northern League play.
The Lakers fell into a 24-0 hole after the first half, but responded by outscoring Battle Mountain in the second half behind an 80-yard interception return by senior Tony Frankenberg and a pair of touchdown passes from senior Thomas Mercogliano. Senior Dalton Lamberth hauled in one of Mercogliano's touchdown throws and junior Stephen Lopez caught the other.
With two games left in the season, the loss to Battle Mountain drops North Tahoe (2-3 Northern League) to fifth place.
The top four teams reach the postseason tournament.
The Lakers will play in what will likely be a must win game on Friday when the team travels to the Nevada-Utah border to face West Wendover (2-2 Northern League). North Tahoe then finishes the regular season at home on Oct. 27 against league leading Pershing County (5-0 Northern League).
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.
