North Tahoe football picks up first win of season

After a pair of disappointing losses to open the season, the North Tahoe football team picked up its first win of the season, blowing out league foe, Silver Stage.

The Lakers ran away from the Nighthawks, 51-0, behind four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns from senior quarterback Thomas Mercogliano.

Mercogliano had his best game of the season, taking off for 217 yards rushing on 12 carries, and throwing for an additional 172 yards.

Senior receiver Dalton Lamberth finished with a team-high 111 yards receiving off of four catches. Lamberth also ran a ball in for a touchdown.

Junior Cooper Kohnen scored two touchdowns and had 36 yards receiving. Sophomore Ben Trujillo rushed for 57 yards.

Senior Raul Estrada led the Lakers defense with eight tackles, including the team's only sack.. Estrada also recovered ta fumble. Senior Tony Frankenberg added to the defensive effort with two interceptions.

The Lakers (1-2, 1-1 Northern League) will next travel to Yerington (3-0, 1-0 Northern League) on Friday Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.