North Tahoe girls’ soccer team advances to Saturday’s semifinals
November 1, 2018
The North Tahoe girls' soccer team advanced out of the first round of the Class 3A Northern League tournament on Thursday, Nov. 1, dispatching league newcomers North Valleys in a 2-0 victory.
The Lakers added a goal in each half of the morning contest, and will now await the winner of this afternoon's game between South Tahoe and Fernley.
A win in Saturday's semifinal round would propel the Lakers into the four-team state tournament, which would be the first state appearance for the program since the formation of Class 3A in 2016. This year’s state tournament will be held Nov. 9-10 in Las Vegas.
North Tahoe will take the field at 4 p.m. at South Tahoe High School.
*This post will be updated
