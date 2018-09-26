North Tahoe Lakers set for showtime with first Friday night game (GALLERY)

For the first time ever, the North Tahoe football team will step onto their own field under the lights for a Friday night matchup.

Temporary lighting will be brought to the Lakers' field in celebration of this year's homecoming game as the team takes on a winless White Pine squad.

Last week the Lakers evened their record at 3-3, taking a 52-22 win on the road against Coral Academy of Science — Reno.

After falling behind 15-0 in the first quarter, North Tahoe kicked into high gear to find the end zone seven times.

Senior quarterback Thomas Mercogliano turned in a sensational performance during the game, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for 163 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and returning a kickoff 68 yards for a touchdown.

Sophomore Ben Trujillo scored North Tahoe's first points of the evening, and only not involving Mercogliano, taking a handoff 50 yards for a touchdown. Trujillo also caught a touchdown.

Junior Maximilian Kelly led the receiving corps with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Senior Tony Frankenberg scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass.

Defensively, seniors Dalton Lamberth and Eli Snyder each recorded 12 tackles; while junior Guthrie Goss picked up a sack.

The Lakers (3-3, 2-2 Northern League) will get back into league play this week for the school's homecoming game against White Pine (0-5, 0-3 Northern League)

With four games left in the regular season, North Tahoe sits in fourth place in the league standings. The top four teams in the Class 2A Northern League qualify for the playoffs.

Kickoff between North Tahoe and White Pine is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.