North Tahoe soccer tops Incline to set up rivalry game with Truckee

The North Tahoe soccer team continued to cruise through league play with another win last Tuesday, taking a 4-0 victory over league rivals, Incline.

The Lakers have only lost to Elko and Class 3A newcomers, North Valleys, thus far, while topping three other league foes.

The Lakers made the short trip to Incline for the contest on Sept. 18, and were led by two goals from freshman Martin Herrera. Sophomore Angel Andrade and junior Benito Gonzalez scored as well for the Lakers.

After dispatching the Highlanders, the Lakers will next renew their rivalry with Truckee (5-3-1, 5-1 Northern League) at home on Friday, Sept. 21. The two teams played in a pair of physical contests in front of packed crowds last season, with the Lakers earning hard-fought victories each time.

"We're a solid team. We know Truckee is a solid team. It's going to be a really good game. It's just a matter of who wants it more. It's going to be a good rivalry game," said Gonzalez, who serves as one of North Tahoe's captains.

"We had a bad start, but we're picking up our game, trying pass it around, create more space, more goals, and lets see how it goes against Truckee."

Lakers senior keeper Koby Mattson has posted shutouts in two of the team's last three wins, and will need to be at his best against a Wolverines offense that is averaging four goals per game in league play.

"The key is to play our game, play our passes," said Mattson. "We're going to be on our home field, so we're going to be able to play our game. We'll give them a good run for their money."

The Lakers wins over Truckee last season ended a drought of 11 consecutive contests against the Wolverines without a victory.

"It's going to be a tough game, because Truckee always has a good team, and it's always a battle between us," said Lakers Head Coach Beto Alcaraz. "I expect a good game between both teams."

The game between Truckee and North Tahoe is scheduled for 6 p.m.