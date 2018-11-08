North Tahoe’s best football season in years ends in Lovelock

The North Tahoe football program's best season in more than a decade came to an end last Friday night as two-time defending state champions Pershing County rolled to a 43-0 victory in the first round of the Class 2A Northern League playoffs.

The No. 4 seed Lakers traveled to Lovelock to face No. 1 seed Pershing County, marking the team's first trip to the postseason since the program was reinstated at North Tahoe in 2015.

Pershing County's defense limited senior quarterback Thomas Mercogliano to 71 yards on 7 of 17 pass attempts. Mercogliano also led the Lakers with 51 rushing yards, followed by senior Tony Frankenberg with 48 yards on the ground.

Junior Maximilian Kelly led the North Tahoe receivers with four catches for 37 yards.

Mercogliano finished his final season at North Tahoe by leading the Lakers with 1,960 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, and 1,378 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Junior Cooper Kohnen was the team's top receiver this year with 20 catches for 514 yards and eight touchdowns.

Defensively, Eli Snyder led the team with 15 tackles (10 unassisted) against Pershing County and finished the year with 74 tackles, behind senior Phillip Lopez's team-high 79 tackles. Junior Guthrie Goss picked up his fifth sack of the season. Sophomore Felix Gramanz also picked up a sack during the game.

The Lakers finish the year with an overall record of 4-6, and were 4-4 in league. The team had nine seniors this season, including captains Mercogliano, Frankenberg, Dalton Lamberth, and Ethan Everist. Raul Estrada, Kobe Robbins, Eli Snyder, Phillip Lopez, and Wyatt Johnson represented the Lakers' other seniors.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.