North Tahoe’s Callejas named best in Northern League soccer

The Truckee and North Tahoe soccer programs are among the best in the state.

This past season each team reached the postseason, and the Truckee girls captured a third straight state championship.

Following the boys and girls' seasons, a number of players have been named to all league and all state lists, led by this year's Class 3A Northern League MVP, North Tahoe senior Michael Callejas.

Callejas led the Lakers to a 16-8 record and a trip to the Northern League semifinals before being knocked out by North Valleys. Callejas was also named first-team all state.

Junior Benito Gonzalez earned first-team all state, and first-team all league honors for the Lakers this past season. Senior striker Andres Cerda was named first-team all league and second-team all state. Senior goalie Koby Mattson earned first-team all league honors, and was named second-team all state. Senior Christian Quezada was named second-team all league for his play on defense.

Truckee boys

The Truckee boys' soccer team finished the season with a record of 11-8-3 and were knocked out of the first round of the Northern League playoffs by North Tahoe.

This year's team was led by senior Patrick Sullivan, whose play on the defensive side earned him second-team all state honors. Sullivan was also named first team all-league.

The Wolverines also had senior forward Gus Resa Islas, and senior Nick Rae earn second-team all league honors.

North Tahoe girls

A solid group of juniors helped propel the Lady Lakers to a 15-8 record last season and a trip to the Northern League semifinals.

Junior Maddie Roberts tallied seven goals this season and was named first-team all state and first-team all-league for her play this year.

Junior Olivia Sproehnle was named second-team all state and first-team all state for her play as a midfielder.

The Lakers' leading scorer, junior Maile Markham was named second-team all league. Sophomore Delila Quinn also earned second-team all league honors, along with senior Jamie Lanza for her play on the defensive side. Junior Paige McGarry was named to the league's honorable mention list.

Truckee girls

The three-time state champion Truckee girls' soccer team landed a trio of players on the first-team all state list.

Senior Ava Seelenfreund closed out one of the best careers in Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association history with 33 goals this season, earning her first-team all state and first-team all league honors. Her 127 career goals is tied for fourth all time in Nevada history, regardless of class.

Junior Emily Monson also was named first-team all state and first-team all league for her play on the defensive side.

The Wolverines other offensive weapon, senior Amber Simonpietri tallied 17 goals this past season to earn first-team all state and first-team all league honors.

Senior Isabel Gonzalez was named second-team all league as a utility player, and junior Britta Winans was named to the league's honorable mention list.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.