North Tahoe’s Jillian Ferre wins in Yuba City, Truckee Cross-Country Invite scheduled for Saturday

The Truckee cross-country team will host its lone meet of the season on Saturday morning, Sept. 29, bringing more than 20 teams Ponderosa Golf Course for a 5,000-meter race.

The Wolverines most recently competed at last weekend's Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho, against more than 120 other high schools.

Senior Calin Laine led the Wolverines with the team's fastest time of the day on the 5,000-meter course. Laine crossed the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 44.10 seconds to take 83rd place out of 165 runners in the boys' elite division. Junior Benjamin Breuch (17:59.10) and senior KC Larkins (18:23.10) were the next fastest athletes for Truckee.

On the girls' side, freshman Petra Kidd put on an impressive performance, taking ninth out of 181 runners in the freshman division with a time of 20:34.10. Fellow freshman Sonny Strusinski was 15th with a time of 21:04.60.

Junior Isabella Terrazas posted the girls' fastest time of the meet, crossing the finish line with a mark of 20:23.20 for 101st place in the girls' elite division.

North Tahoe girls shine in Yuba City

North Tahoe's cross-country team will also compete at this weekend's Truckee Cross-Country Invite, and will enter Saturday's race after standout performance from a number of athletes at last weekend's Yuba-Sutter Invite in Yuba City.

Senior Jillian Ferre captured her first win in a high school cross-country race with a time of 22:08 on the 5,00-meter course. Seniors Ella Carr (23:22) and Josii Johnson (24:10) came across in third and fourth, respectively, and junior Cami Carter (25:45) was seventh to give the Lakers four girls in the top 10.

Sophomore Kili Lehmkuhl won the girls’ freshman/sophomore race with a time of 22:22.

Senior Riley Hacker led the boys' team with a time of 18:08 for third place. Senior Corey Joslin (18:28) was 10th, followed by junior Nickolas Burkhart (18:44) in 11th, senior Alex Whitham (18:48) in 12th, and senior Joe Pierce (18:54) in 13th. Senior Max Roske (19:36) was 17th.

As a team the North Tahoe boys took second place with 44 points. Sutter won the meet with a low score of 42.

The Lakers boys’ team dominated the freshman/sophomore race, taking the top seven finishes and eight of the top 10. Sophomore Etienne Bordes won the race with a time of 18:37. Sophomore Phoenix Sanchez (18:40) was second, freshman Jake Hacker (18:45) was third, sophomore Koson Verkler (18:48) was fourth, sophomore Cooper Honeywell (18:52) was fifth, sophomore Giancarlo Munoz (19:17) was sixth, and freshman Doug Howie (19:48) was seventh. Sophomore Connor Johnston (21:09) finished in 10th.

Truckee Cross-Country Invite

The Truckee Cross-Country Invite will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. with junior varsity boys and girls' racing.

The girls' varsity race starts at 10 a.m., followed the boys' race 30 minutes later.