Prep roundup: Highlanders pick up first league wins

The Incline boys' basketball team tallied their first Class 2A Northern League win Friday night, Jan. 5, with a 77-55 road victory over Silver Stage.

Senior Will Stranzl led Incline with 21 points, including nine in the first quarter, and also finished with a team-high eight rebounds and five assists. Junior Jackson Littleton was next in scoring with 17 points, followed by junior Ian Smith and sophomore Zach Pexa with nine points each. Junior Johnny Redfern led the team with five steals.

The win snaps a four-game skid for the Highlanders (4-10, 1-2 Northern League). Incline will next face Yerington (9-6, 1-1 Northern League) at home on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.

INCLINE GIRLS

The Incline girls' basketball team picked up their first Class 2A Northern League win of the season on Friday, Jan. 5, with a 42-32 victory on the road over Silver Stage.

Junior Taylor Redfern led the Highlanders with 12 points, five blocks, four assists and six rebounds. Junior Ava Laurie also cracked double digits with 10 points, and sophomore Madison Corneil finished with eight points. Senior Haeden Suter grabbed a team-high eight rebounds (five offensive), and sophomore Sami Giangreco finished the night with four steals.

The Highlanders (6-6, 1-2 Northern League) will next face Yerington (12-6, 2-1 Northern League) at home on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

TRUCKEE BOYS

The Truckee boys' basketball team traveled to Spring Creek on Friday, Jan. 5, and suffered a 63-43 loss to the Spartans.

The game marked Truckee's first of 2018, and dropped the Wolverines to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the Class 3A Northern League.

The boys will remain on the road for a contest against Elko (11-1, 6-0 Northern League) on Saturday, Jan. 6.

TRUCKEE GIRLS

The Truckee girls' basketball team also hit the road for a contest against Spring Creek on Friday night, and like the boys' squad, suffered a double-digit loss, falling 69-46 to the Spartans.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Wolverines. Truckee (7-6, 2-3 Northern League) will next travel to face league rival Elko (4-7, 2-3 Northern League) on Saturday, Jan. 6.

NORTH TAHOE GIRLS

The North Tahoe girls resumed Class 2A Northern League play on Friday night, and were beaten 58-10 at Yerington (12-6, 2-1 Northern League).

The Lakers (0-2 Northern League) will next face Silver Stage (1-2 Northern League) at home on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.

No results were posted for the North Tahoe boys' game against Yerington on Friday night.