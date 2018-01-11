Prep roundup Jan. 11: Wolverines top Dust Devils to snap losing streaks

The Truckee boys' basketball team came into their contest against Dayton on Tuesday, Jan 9, in serious need of a victory.

The Wolverines had lost four consecutive games, and were sitting near the bottom of the Class 3A Northern League standings.

Fortunately, Truckee got back in the win column behind together a solid team effort against a Dayton (7-5, 3-4 Northern League) squad that had topped the Wolverines 58-47 in a preseason tournament game earlier in the year.

Junior Spencer Edmondson led Truckee with 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting, including a 3 of 6 performance from the 3-point line. Senior Conor Pugh also broke double figures with 10 points. The team then had freshman Ethan Flynn finish with nine points, senior Gabriel Cruz with eight points, and sophomore Isaac Cruz with seven points.

The Wolverines (5-8, 2-5 Northern League) will have a shot at moving into the middle of the pack in the Class 3A Northern League standings on Saturday, Jan. 13, when the team travels to face Fernley (9-7, 4-2 Northern League).

Truckee Girls

The Truckee girls also hosted Dayton on Tuesday, Jan 9, and like the boys, took care of business with a 53-29 victory to snap a two-game skid.

The Lady Wolverines (8-7, 3-4 Northern League) got a big game from freshman Emma Cooley, who finished with a team-high 17 points, including 15 points off 3-pointers. Senior Isabella Abarno was next in scoring for the team with nine points, followed by senior Sara Sawyer with six points.

Senior Abby Sikora led Dayton (3-14, 0-7 Northern League) with 12 points.

The girls will next head on the road to face Fernley (10-7, 5-1 Northern League) on Saturday, Jan. 13.