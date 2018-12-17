Prep roundup: Tough start to league play for Wolverines hoops

The Truckee boys' basketball team had a rough start to league play, dropping a pair of road games by double digits last week to Churchill County and Lowry.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, the Wolverines lost 75-31 in their Class 3A Northern League opener against Churchill County.

Truckee junior Isaac Cruz led the team with 10 points, followed by sophomore Ethan Flynn with nine points.

The Wolverines the traveled to Lowry on Saturday and were topped 71-34.

Truckee (3-2, 0-2 Northern League) will play in a holiday tournament in Roseville on Friday and Saturday against Valley Christian and Golden Sierra, respectively.

The team will return home for a league game against Spring Creek on Jan. 4.

Lady Wolverines open league against last year's state finalists

After a 4-0 start to open the season, the Truckee girls' basketball team suffered their first losses of the season against the finalists of the past two Class 3A state championships, Churchill County and Lowry.

The Wolverines first faced the two-time defending state champions, Churchill County, on the road on Tuesday, Dec. 11, and were defeated 57-35.

Truckee senior Ava Seelenfreund and junior Elena Friedman led the Wolverines with eight points each. Freshman Ryan Flynn scored seven points, and sophomores Lauren Tanner and Annika Thayer each scored six points. Thayer also finished the game with six rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

Churchill County senior Leilani Otuafi led all scorers with 21 points.

Truckee junior Emily Monson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, Seelenfreund led the Wolverines with four assists.

The Wolverines then faced the two-time state runners-up, Lowry, on the road on Saturday, Dec. 15, and suffered a 50-42 defeat.

Seelenfreund again led the Wolverines, scoring 12 points. Thayer grabbed six offensive rebounds to match Monson with nine total boards.

Truckee will remain on the road this week and into the weekend, playing in the annual Vacaville Christian Christmas Classic.

The team opens play in the three-day tournament on Thursday.