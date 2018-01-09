Prep roundup: Tough weekend on hardwood for local squads

Local basketball teams didn't fair well last weekend on the basketball court, with Truckee and North Tahoe's programs going a combined 1-7 in games last Friday and Saturday.

The Truckee boys' team returned to the hardwood last weekend for their first games of 2018.

The team played two league road games last Friday, and Saturday, but things wouldn't didn't go Truckee's way as the Wolverines fell in both contests by a combined total of 127-70.

Truckee (4-8, 1-5 Northern League) first returned to Class 3A Northern League action with a game against Spring Creek on Friday, Jan. 5, and were suffered a 63-43 defeat.

The boys then traveled to Elko the following day, and were topped 64-27 by the first place Indians.

The Wolverines will look to get back on track with a home game against Dayton on Tuesday (results not available at time of press). Truckee will then travel to face Fernley on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Truckee girls

The Truckee girls also hit the road for a pair of league games last weekend, and like the boys' team, went 0-2 in games against Spring Creek and Elko.

The Lady Wolverines first traveled to Spring Creek on Friday, Jan. 5, and were topped 69-46. Senior Isabella Abarno led the team with nine points on 4 of 7 shooting. Freshman Emma Cooley, senior Emma Costa, and sophomore Emily Monson each added eight points for Truckee. Freshman Annika Thayer led the team with six rebounds.

The Wolverines then traveled Elko the following day and were beaten 56-20. Junior Tatum Hogarth and Cooley each scored six points to lead Truckee. Thayer pulled down a team-high seven rebounds in the game.

Truckee will look for a win on Tuesday night when the team hosts Dayton (results not available at time of print). The Wolverines (7-7, 2-4 Northern League) will then hit the road for a game at Fernley on Friday, Jan. 12.

North Tahoe Boys

The North Tahoe boys' basketball team picked up their first Class 2A Northern League win of the season on Saturday, Jan. 6, with a 68-63 win at home over Silver Stage.

The victory improves the team to 1-2 in league play. The Lakers will remain at home for their next game on Friday, Jan. 12, against West Wendover (9-5, 3-1 Northern League). The Wolverines are 7-1 against the Lakers dating back to 2014.

North Tahoe Girls

The Lady Lakers continue to look for their first league win of the season after a pair of losses over the weekend to Yerington and Silver Stage.

The girls sit at 0-3 this point, and will next face White Pine at home on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Statistics provided by MaxPreps.com