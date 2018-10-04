Prep roundup: Truckee boys’ tennis tops South Tahoe for undefeated regular season

For the second consecutive year, the Truckee boys' tennis team has finished the regular season with a 10-0 record in Class 3A Northern League Play.

The Wolverines faced South Tahoe in the regular season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and picked up an 11-7 victory behind a trio ofÂ wins in singles play from junior Luke Sorter. Senior Zach Haas also picked up two wins in singles for the team, as did junior Lucas Kraatz.

In double play, seniors Zach Larson and Sawyer Laine brought Truckee a pair of wins. Freshman Gabe Smith won two doubles matches with different partners.

With the win, Truckee will receive a first-round bye going into this year's six-team, Class 3A Northern League tournament. The Wolverines will await the winner of North Valleys and North Tahoe, and will open postseason play at home at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5.

Lady Wolverines tennis falls to No. 3 seed

The Truckee girls' tennis team came into their regular season finale against South Tahoe with a chance to claim the Northern League regular season title, and a first round bye heading into the postseason.

Instead, Truckee dropped a 10-8 contest at home to the Vikings, which knocked the Wolverines into the third seed and a home quarterfinal matchup against Sparks.

Truckee got solid performances against South Tahoe from junior Courtney Engberg, who picked up the Wolverines' only two wins in singles play. In doubles, senior Kira Collins and sophomore Lilah Abarno picked up three wins, and junior Carly Bertken and sophomore Jade Bullock won two doubles matches.

Truckee hosts Sparks to open the tournament at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Truckee volleyball wins 16th straight

The Northern League leading Truckee volleyball team picked up a 16th consecutive win on Tuesday, taking down North Valleys in straight sets.

The Wolverines dominated the match, and were led by 13 kills from junior Kelly Cross. Junior Kaley Settle sent home a team-high 7 aces, junior Maria Galles finished with six digs, and senior Ryleigh Hogland picked up 24 assists.

The Wolverines will next travel to Elko on Friday, Oct. 5. Truckee topped the Indians 3-0 earlier in the season.