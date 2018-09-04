Prep Roundup: Truckee cross-country opens season, JV girls claim first place

The Wolverines cross-country team opened the season last weekend, competing at the Reed Invitational in Sparks on Friday, Aug. 31.

The annual meet attracted hundreds of athletes from schools around the Reno area, bringing deep fields of racers and some of the state's top distance runners to Reed High School.

Truckee senior Calin Laine posted the Wolverines best finish of the day, claiming sixth place out of 122 athletes in the boys' 4,000-meter varsity race. Laine finished with a time of 13 minutes, 58 seconds. Senior KC Larkins was the next fastest Truckee runner, coming in with a time of 15:41 for 57th place. Spanish Springs' Daniel Horner won the race with a time of 13:13.

On the girls' side, junior Isabella Terrazas finished with the Wolverines' top time at 16:36 for seventh place. Sophomore Amelia Swanson was next with a time of 17:40 for 15th place. South Tahoe's Carissa Buchholz won the race with a time of 15:34.

The junior varsity girls put on a stellar performance at the meet, capturing first place as a team with a low-score of 26 points. Reed was second with 47 points. Freshman Petra Kidd led Truckee with a time of 17:50 for second place. Freshman Sonny Strusinski (18:36) was fourth, sophomore Grace Hodous (18:42) was fifth, and sophomore Ella Freeman (19:10) was sixth. Freshman Aidan Gustafsson led junior varsity boys with a time of 16:49 for 17th place.

Truckee will next compete at the Josh Ruff Memorial Invitational in Folsom, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Recommended Stories For You

Lakers volleyball rolls through preseason, opens league play Wednesday

North Tahoe's volleyball team has amassed a 9-4 record ahead of Wednesday’s league opener, including winning five of six tournament games at the team’s home tournament this past weekend.

With first-year coach Chelsea Overholt at the helm, the Lakers are looking to produce the program’s first winning season since 2015.

North Tahoe will next open league play on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 5, against Silver Stage.

The Lakers then return home on Saturday, Sept. 8 for a nonleague game against Coral Academy of Science — Reno, before jumping back into league the following week at home against West Wendover on Friday, Sept. 14.