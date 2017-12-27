Prep roundup: Truckee girls go 3-0 over weekend

The Truckee girls' basketball team hit the road for three games last weekend and posted a 3-0 record during tournament play in Vacaville, Calif.

The victories put Truckee on a four-game winning streak, dating back to a win over Hug on Dec. 19.

The girls opened the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 21, and crushed Turlock Christian, 57-14. Freshman Emma Cooley led Truckee with 20 points, and hit 6 of 7 from the 3-point line. Senior Isabella Abarno was next with 10 points.

The Wolverines then took a 39-27 win over Vacaville Christian the following day, and were again led by Abarno and Cooley, who combined for 23 points. The girls then closed out the tournament with a 62-47 victory of Winters.

Truckee (7-5, 2-2 Northern League) will next return to the court for a league road game on Jan. 5 against Spring Creek.

Boys

The Truckee boys' basketball team was also in Vacaville for three games last weekend, and finished with a 1-2 record.

The Wolverines first snapped their three-game losing streak with 46-43 victory on Thursday, Dec. 21, over Big Valley Christian.

Sophomore Isaac Cruz paced Truckee with 16 points, followed by senior Conor Pugh with 12 points.

Truckee then dropped a 63-49 contest to Vacaville Christian the following day. Cruz again led the team, this time with 22 points. Senior Gabriel Cruz was next for Truckee with 15 points on 4 of 5 shooting.

The Wolverines then closed out play for the weekend with a 78-74 loss to Armijo on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Truckee (4-6, 1-3 Northern League) will return to league play on Jan. 5 with a game at Spring Creek.