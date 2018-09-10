Prep roundup: Truckee soccer back on track (GALLERY)

After suffering an 8-0 loss to North Valleys to open league play, the Truckee boys' soccer team bounced back with a pair of wins this past weekend against Spring Creek and Elko.

The Wolverines first took a 2-1 victory at home against the Spartans on Friday, Sept. 7. Truckee then defeated Elko, 6-1, the following day.

The Wolverines (2-3-1, 2-1 Northern League) will next host Churchill County (1-2, 1-2 Northern League) on Friday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

Lady Wolverines improve to 4-0 in league play



The Truckee girls' soccer team improved to 4-0 in Northern League play last weekend, taking road wins against Spring Creek and Elko by a combined score of 11-1.

The girls traveled to Spring Creek on Friday, Sept. 7, and topped the Spartans, 4-1.

Senior Ava Seelenfreund dominated the evening with all four Truckee goals. Sophomore Eliza Seelenfreund, senior Isa Gonzalez, and sophomore Taya Matt each assisted on a goal.

The girls then dominated Elko the following day in a 7-0 victory.

Sophomore Taya Matt led the way with a pair of goals. Ava Seelenfreund added a goal and two assists. Junior Sami Orozco and sophomore Sophia Sullivan each scored a goal and assisted on another. Juniors Liliana Hosefros and Tess Andersen also scored goals. Senior Tatiana Klenk and Eliza Seelenfreund each assisted on goals.

Truckee (4-2, 4-0 Northern League) will next travel to Fallon to face Churchill County (0-4, 0-3 Northern League) on Friday, Sept. 14.

Truckee tennis remains unbeaten

The Truckee boys' tennis team improved to 3-0 on the year, taking a 14-4 win over Incline last Thursday, Sept. 6.

Junior Lucas Kraatz was named player of the match, according to Head Coach Lucy Schram, with a trio of wins without dropping a set.

Kraatz, who played doubles last year, went 6-0, 6-0, and 6-0 on the day.

Freshman Gabe Smith won both his matches without dropping a set. Fellow freshman, Tanner Johns won his first singles match at the high school level, taking a 6-1 victory. Junior Sorter won two matches and senior Noah Warren won Truckee's other singles match. As a team, the Wolverines went 9-0 in singles play.

In doubles, the team welcomed back two-time state champion in singles, senior Zach Haas, who teamed up with junior Patrick Hogan to win two matches without dropping a set. Senior Zach Larson and sophomore Kai Watters teamed up to take on Inclines’ No. 1 and 2 teams, and battled to a pair of victories, 6-4, 6-2. Seniors Turner Drummond and Elliot Rost picked up their first win as a doubles team, coming from behind to top Inclines' No. 2 doubles team, 7-5.

Truckee (3-0 Northern League) will next travel to Fallon to face Churchill County (3-1 Northern League) on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Truckee girls fall to 2-1

The Truckee girls' tennis team dropped their first match of the season, falling 13-5 to league rivals Incline.

The Highlanders dominated singles play, winning eight of the nine matches. Truckee senior Courtney Engberg picked up the Wolverines' lone win in singles play.

The Wolverines fared much better in doubles play, with wins in four of the nine matches. Senior Kira Collens and sophomore Lilah Abarno led Truckee with two wins each. Sophomore Jade Bullock and junior Carly Bertken, and junior Isabella Ferrera and sophomore Jordan Whitlow brought Truckee its other wins in doubles.

Truckee (2-1 Northern League) will next host Churchill County (2-2 Northern League) on Tuesday, Sept 11 at 3 p.m.

North Tahoe boys' soccer splits weekend games

The Lakers boys' soccer team opened play in the Northern League on Friday, Sept. 7, at home against Elko, and suffered a 1-0 loss.

North Tahoe rebounded the following day with a 3-1 win at home against Spring Creek for its first league win of the season.

The Lakers (2-2, 1-1 Northern League) will next hit the road to face 3A newcomers North Valleys (7-1, 3-0 Northern League) on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Lady Lakers move to 2-0

The North Tahoe girls' soccer team traveled east to face Elko and Spring Creek in a pair of league games this past weekend, and earned a pair of victories be a combined margin of 7-0.

The Lakers will next face North Valleys (3-2-1, 2-1 Northern League) at home on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.

North Tahoe volleyball wins third straight

The North Tahoe volleyball team won its third straight contest last Thursday, Sept. 6, taking a victory in straight sets at home against Coral Academy of Science — Reno.

Junior Anaka Hudson led the Lakers with five kills. Senior Sarah Shoberg and junior Imogen Strydom each had four kills. Senior Emy Torres-Rojas had 11 aces in the match, and junior Skyler Kawecki finished with a team-high six digs.

North Tahoe (12-4, 2-0 Northern League) will next face league opponent, West Wendover (1-4, 0-1 Northern League) at home on Friday, Sept. 14.

*Statistics courtesy of MaxPreps.com