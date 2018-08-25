Prep roundup: Truckee soccer teams open year against 4A’s best

Friday marked the season opener for several sports programs at Truckee and North Tahoe as the area’s soccer and volleyball teams began their 2018 campaigns.

Two-time champs off to slow start

The Truckee girls' soccer team opened the year on Friday, Aug. 24, with a pair of games at Lake Tahoe Community College against two Class 4A squads.

The two-time defending Class 3A state champion Wolverines would be shut out in each game, falling by a combined score of 12-0.

The girls faced a tall order to open the season, playing defending Class 4A state champions Bishop Gorman. The Lady Gaels tallied four goals in each half to take an 8-0 win over Truckee.

The Wolverines then faced Douglas later in the afternoon and were topped 4-0.

Truckee will now open league play against Class 3A newcomers North Valleys at home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.

Truckee boys tie Carson

The Truckee boys' soccer team also opened play last Friday with a pair of games against Class 4A competition.

The boys opened the year against last year's Class 4A state runners-up, Bishop Gorman, and were topped 6-0. The Wolverines then took on Carson and managed a 1-1 tie.

Truckee will next travel to North Valleys in Reno for the team's Class 3A Northern League opener. The Panthers join Class 3A this year after dropping down from Class 4A. The game will be at North Valleys on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m.

Opening weekend for North Tahoe

The Lakers’ sports programs kicked off their seasons on Friday and Saturday with the volleyball team playing in Yerington's 14th annual tournament, the boys' soccer team on the road in Oregon, and the girls' soccer club competing in Reno at the Howell Memorial Tournament. Scores for North Tahoe’s games on Friday were unavailable.

