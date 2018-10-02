Prep roundup: Truckeeâ€™s Montgomery defends title at Cross-Country Invite

A field off 99 runners couldn't catch Truckee junior Montana Montgomery last Saturday at the Wolverines lone cross-country meet of the season, the Truckee Cross-Country Invite.

Montgomery defended his title from last year, winning the 5,000-meter race at Ponderosa Golf Course by 14 seconds with a time of 16 minutes, 37 seconds.

As a team the Truckee boys took fourth place out of 11 squads. Galena won the meet with a low score of 61.

Senior Calin Laine gave the Wolverines a second athlete in the top five, crossing the finish line with a time of 17:10 for fourth place. Senior KC Larkins (18:48) was 27th, followed by sophomore Wyatt Peek (19:36) in 38th, and senior Ids Propstra (19:38) in 40th.

The Truckee girls captured first overall behind five, top-10 finishes for a low core of 22 points.

Sophomore Hana Mazur led the team with a time of 21:16 for fourth place. Freshman Petra Kidd (21:31) was next in fifth place, followed by junior Isabella Terrazas (21:38) in sixth. Sophomore Amelia Swanson (21:54) was ninth, followed by freshman Sonny Strusinksi (21:57) in 10th.

The Wolverines will head to Fresno this Saturday to compete against more than 50 other squads at the annual Clovis Invitational.

Truckee volleyball wins 15th straight

The league leading Truckee volleyball team picked up a 15th consecutive win last Saturday, taking down Fernley at home in straight sets.

The first two sets were close with Truckee winning 25-22, 25-23, before the Wolverines took the match in decisive fashion, 25-16.

Junior Kelly Cross led the Wolverines with 13 kills and four aces. Junior Maria Galles had a team-high nine digs, and junior Quinn Kirschner led Truckee with 18 assists.

Truckee (19-4, 10-0 Northern League) will travel to face North Valleys (3-12-1, 1-9 Northern League) on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The Wolverines took a 3-0 win against the Panthers earlier in the season.

North Tahoe edges Pershing County

After suffering a 3-0 loss to Incline, the North Tahoe volleyball team got back in the win column last Saturday, taking a 3-2 win at home against Pershing County.

The teams alternated wins over the first four sets, before the Lakers took control in the final frame, outscoring the Mustangs 15-3 to take the win.

North Tahoe (15-7, 5-3 Northern League) will remain home for a league matchup against Silver Stage (8-11, 4-4 Northern League) on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. The Lakers took a 3-1 win against the Nighthawks earlier in the year.

At the midway point in the season, North Tahoe sits in fourth place in the Class 2A Northern League standings.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.