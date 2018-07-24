Preseason soccer camp to shed light on recruiting process

Truckee and North Tahoe boast some of the top soccer programs within Nevada's prep leagues, including the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Lady Wolverines.

With the first high school games of the 2018 season roughly a month away, local soccer players have the opportunity to work on their games in front of several collegiate coaches while also learning about the recruiting process at this year's Lake Tahoe Community College Soccer Camps.

The Wolverines and Lakers boys both reached the state playoffs last season, and will look to make deeper runs this season. The boys' camp in South Tahoe is open to incoming freshman through seniors as well as junior college players with remaining eligibility, and will run Aug. 2-3.

Cost of the camp is $165 and will include sessions on finishing, possession, technical competency, and small-sided games. There will also be live games in the afternoon.

Colleges in attendance include: University of Nevada, Las Vegas; California State University, Sacramento; University of California, Davis; Saint Mary's University; Antelope Valley College; Sierra Nevada College; Lake Tahoe Community College; and California State University, Chico.

The girls' camp runs Aug. 3 to 4 at Lake Tahoe Community College, and is designed and priced the same as the boys' camp. Both camps open with a short meet and greet of the coaches, followed by a full day of lessons and games the next day.

Colleges in attendance for the girls include: California State University, Chico; Sonoma State University; California State University, East Bay; Sierra Nevada College; Humboldt State University; California State University, Monterey Bay; San Francisco State University; Academy of Art University; Dominican University of California; and Lake Tahoe Community College.

To register visit LTCCSoccerCamps.com.