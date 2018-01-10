Redfern’s 31 points sink Yerington

The Incline girls' basketball team may have started slowly against Yerington at home on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 12, but that sluggish start snowballed into a monster fourth quarter as the Highlanders rallied from a four-point deficit to take a 41-36 victory over the Lions.

Junior Taylor Redfern put on a show for the Incline faithful, dropping a season-high 31 points on 9 of 23 shooting to propel the Highlanders to their third straight victory.

Neither squad found much in the way of offense in the first half with Incline trailing 17-14 at halftime.

Yerington (13-7, 3-2 Northern League) would push their lead to four points going into the fourth quarter, but Incline (7-6, 2-2 Northern League) dominated the final eight minutes, outscoring Yerington 17-8 down the stretch to capture the team's third win in a row.

Redfern torched the Lions for five, 3-pointers on the night. She now has 42 triples on the season and is shooting 37.5 percent from downtown. The Incline leading scorer would be just as locked in on the defensive side against Yerington, hounding the Lions for a team-high four steals, and also swatting a pair of shots.

Sophomore Madison Corneil provided the other scoring punch for Incline with seven points on the night on 3 of 6 shooting.

Senior Haeden Suter pulled down four of Incline's 11 offensive rebounds on the night and finished tied with junior Chandler Cohn for a team-high six rebounds.

After a 0-2 start to Class 2A Northern League play, Incline has responded with wins over Silver Stage and Yerington to move back into league contention. The Highlanders have also topped Yerington in the teams' last seven meetings.

The Lady Highlanders will have an opportunity to make a big statement on Friday, Jan. 12, when Northern League leaders White Pine (14-0, 5-0 Northern League) come to town for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.