Second round of Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour hits Tahoe City

The second leg of the 2018 Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour was held on June 26 at one of the area's most historic courses, the Tahoe City Golf Course.

The 14 to 17-year-old boys and girls' groups played the nine-hole course twice for their 18-hole scores, while the rest of the juniors played nine holes.

Sienna de Wit stormed out of the gates in her first event of the year in the 10-and-under girls' division to win with a 48. Allison Mortimeyer finished second with a 55 and holds the early season cup lead with 8.5 points. Abbey McCormick came in third with a 62.

Theresa Shaw carded a 45 to take the 11 to 13 girls' age group. Stella de Wit, Kenzie McCormick, Ryan Flynn and Shannon Hugar were bunched tightly behind with scores of 50, 51, 51 and 52, respectively. Shaw is leading the cup standings with a pair of first-place finished for 10 points.

In the girls' 14 to 17-year-old group, Haley McCormick hit her tee shot on the par-3 18th hole to within three feet of the cup, and then calmly drained the putt to take the win by one stroke.

McCormick finished the day with an 87. Sofia de Wit was right behind with an 88. Megan Darzynkiewicz of Truckee High School finished third.

On the boys' side, making his first tournament appearance of the year, Nolan Smith carded a 45 to win the boys' 10-and-under age group. Shane Speck and Cooper Shaffer of Truckee finished second and third, respectively.

Chase Kacher was also playing in his first event of 2018 and quickly got himself back into the cup race in the 11 to 13-year-old boys' division with a 39 to win by eight shots over second place finisher Aiden Sweeney.

Sweeney still has a four-point lead over multiple players. Luke Brown and Hunter Neave finished third and fourth, respectively, with Kadin Harris of Tahoe City shooting a 55 for fifth place.

The 14 to 17-year-old boys' division was the largest group with 13 players. North Tahoe's Connor Hipsley defended his home turf with a 74 for first place. Jack Brown of the Truckee High School golf team finished two shots back at 76. Gabe Smith is proving he is ready to play for the Wolverines golf team despite just finishing eighth grade. Smith finished in third place with a 77.

Brown is currently leading the boys' cup race with eight points.

The next Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tournament will be hosted by Coyote Moon on July 10. For complete scores and Cup point updates visit ttjgt.com.