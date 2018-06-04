Show-n-Shine to bring classic cars to Squaw

The month of June will bring a little flavor of August to The Village at Squaw Valley with the announcement of a new classic car event, Show-N-Shine.

The Village at Squaw Valley, in conjunction with North Lake Tahoe, and Nevada-based Hot August Nights, will bring the new event to resort on June 9.

"As an organization who reaches a fan base of varying audiences, demographics and geographical locations, we're always looking for new opportunities to expand and elevate the organization," said Mike Whan, executive director of Hot August Nights. "The addition of the Hot August Nights Show-n-Shine at Squaw Valley this year allows us to offer another layer of experience for our fan base."

Free for spectators, Show-n-Shine will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., bringing in participants from all over the world to show off their rides. Visitors will have access to the classic cars, shopping, live music with Rick Hammond Band in the Events Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and outdoor dining. Attendees can explore and enjoy a variety of activities, such as a scenic Aerial Tram ride to High Camp at 8,200 feet with panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada.

The car show will take place in the Main Day Lot, with space reserved for cars of all makes and models from 1976 and older. Three vehicles will be selected as winners with ribbons awarded at 3 p.m.

Car owners who are registered for the August 3 to 4 and August 7 to 12 Hot August Nights events are welcome to participate in the June 9 event free of charge. Non-registered, interested participants are encouraged to give a minimum donation of $10 to the Hot August Nights Foundation to participate in the judged portion of Show-n-Shine. Hot August Nights participants can also take advantage of discounted lodging rates at The Village at Squaw Valley — 10 percent off the best available rate for a one night booking, or 20 percent off the best available rate for two or more nights.

For more information visit SquawAlpine.com.