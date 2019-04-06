Skaff breaks high school’s discus record

The Truckee track and field team traveled to Reed High School in Sparks last Saturday, for one of the Reno area's largest high school meets of the year — the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational.

The annual meet brought in more than 20 teams from across the region, and included larger Class 4A squads from Reno, Sparks, and Carson City.

Junior runner Montana Montgomery led the Wolverines with a first-place finish in the 800 meters, topping 46 athletes with a personal record time of 2 minutes, 3.48 seconds. Montgomery also ran to second place in the 1,600 meters, crossing the line with a time of 4:40.42.

Truckee junior Hayden Sumner was the only other athlete on the boys' side to finish in the top five, posting a fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.91.

The Truckee boys finished 12th overall as a team with 26 points. The Wolverines were third place among Class 3A teams. Churchill County led the way with 41 points.

On the girls' side, the team of junior Isabella Terrazas, and sophomores Amelia Swanson, Carly Davis, and Lauren Tanner combined for a second-place finish in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:24.93. Tanner also ran to a fifth-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.27.

Senior Zoe Brunings was fourth in the 40-yard dash with a time of 5.69. Brunings set a school record in the rarely contested event, according to Athletic.net, which had a pair of entries for Truckee athletes that competed in the 40-yard dash in 2015 and 2016. Senior Madison Earley was seventh the race with a time of 5.86, which was the second fastest time recorded for a Truckee girl in the event.

Truckee senior Ava Seelenfreund also cracked the top five at the meet, finishing in fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 48.64. Seelenfreund's time is the second fastest in school history. Olivia Koster holds the school record with a time of 45.59, which was set during her senior season last year.

The Truckee girls finished ninth overall as a team with 42.25 points, and were the top point scorer among Class 3A squads.

Skaff sets school record in discus

Truckee then competed at the Mark Smith "Smitty" Track & Field Invitational at North Valleys High School in Reno last Wednesday, and senior Jackson Skaff set a school record in discus with a throw of 120 feet, which topped the mark of 119 feet, 3 inches set in 2017 by Wulfe Retzlaff. Skaff finished fourth in the event.

Truckee's Montgomery picked up another win in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:08.13.

Senior Marcus Trotter posted a third-place finish in long jump, setting a personal record with a leap of 20 feet, 0.75 inches. The jump is the fifth longest in school history. Trotter also ran to fourth-place finishes in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

Senior Nick Rae also landed on the podium, clearing 9 feet, 6.00 inches in pole vault for third place.

On the girls' side, junior Deanna Sunnergren captured first place in the 200 meters with a time of 28.46. Sunnergren was also third in the 400 meters with a time of 28.46.

Truckee's Tanner posted a first-place finish in the 400 meter with a time of 1:03.85. Terrazas was first for the team in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:04.42, and Earley won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.80.

The Wolverines will next compete Saturday at the Thunder Invite in Rocklin.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.