Soccer playoffs: Girls’ teams advance to semis, North Tahoe boys eliminate Truckee

The opening round of the Class 3A Northern League soccer tournament came to a close for North Tahoe and Truckee's teams on Thursday, and three of the area's four clubs advanced to tomorrow's semifinals at South Tahoe High School.

The North Tahoe boys and girls' squads picked up wins to open the league tournament in South Tahoe, and the two-time defending state champion Truckee girls' team advanced past White Pine behind five goals.

North Tahoe girls advance to semis

The North Tahoe girls' soccer team opened the tournament at 11 a.m. and knocked off league newcomers North Valleys in a 2-0 victory.

The Lakers added a goal in each half of the contest, and will now face South Tahoe on Friday at 4 p.m.

A win in Saturday's semifinal round would propel the Lakers into the four-team state tournament, which would be the first appearance for the program since the formation of Class 3A in 2016.

South Tahoe won both regular season games against North Tahoe this season, taking victories of 3-0 and 4-1.

Lakers eliminate Wolverines

The North Tahoe boys' soccer team eliminated Truckee on Thursday afternoon, taking a 5-1 victory in the most lopsided of the team's trio of wins against the Wolverines this season.

North Tahoe will now face top-seeded North Valleys on Friday.

The Panthers dropped down from Class 4A to 3A this season due to most of the school's athletic programs struggling against the Reno-area high schools. The exception was the boys' soccer team, which won the Class 4A Northern League tournament last season.

The Panthers rolled to a 17-1 record against Class 3A teams this season, including a pair of wins against the Lakers.

North Tahoe went 13-5 in league this season, and after falling 4-0 in the first meeting against North Valleys, managed to keep things close in a 2-1 loss on Oct. 16.

North Tahoe and North Valleys are scheduled for a noon matchup at South Tahoe High School.

Two-time champs roll in opener

The two-time defending state champion Truckee girls' soccer team scored five goals in a shutout victory against White Pine to open the league tournament on Thursday.

The Wolverines will now face Incline in Friday's semifinals. Truckee captured 2-0 wins against the Highlanders in both meetings this season.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at South Tahoe High School.

Winners of each of tomorrow’s semifinal matchups will earn berths into this year’s four-team state tournament on Nov. 9-10 in Las Vegas.