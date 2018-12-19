Squaw tabs former Olympian Bill Hudson as new Ski Team Program Director

The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Team has selected Bill Hudson to be the new Ski Team Program Director.

Hudson will assume the role immediately, overseeing team operations and program direction for both the Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows Ski Teams, which serve athletes across a variety of competitive snowsports disciplines.

Hudson is no stranger to the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows Ski Team; he is an Olympic Valley native who this season got his 50th season pass to the resort and previously worked for the vehicle maintenance department at Squaw Valley during his years at North Lake Tahoe High School.

Hudson said that his experience as an elite athlete, coach, ski team executive director and parent to three ski racers has enabled him to understand and embrace the power of sport to develop outstanding individuals.

"The Alpine Meadows and Squaw Valley programs have an incredible history of success, and I am honored to be a member of the team," said Hudson. "I am looking forward to supporting our amazing staff as we continue building tradition, as well as forging new pathways promoting personal growth and big smiles for our young athletes."

Hudson has a distinguished resume that began with his selection to the United States Ski Team, where he participated in the 1988 Calgary Olympics, continuing a family legacy born from his mother's competition at the 1952 games in Oslo. Hudson remained on the U.S. Ski Team for eight years and later competed in the X-Games, winning a silver medal in skiercross.

Recommended Stories For You

Hudson first attended Dartmouth University before joining the U.S. Ski Team and later received his Bachelor of Arts in Business/Marketing from the University of Utah. He went on to manage the sales and marketing department at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort. From there, he became Executive Director of the Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy. During his 13-year tenure with the ski team he was instrumental in building the Sugar Bowl Academy, which has become a nationally renowned school for winter sports competitors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bill Hudson to the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team," said Dee Byrne, vice president of skier services. "Ski Team Program Director is a vital leadership role, and we could not have found someone with a greater passion for our mountains and for developing the next generation of well-rounded Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows athletes. His experience and knowledge are invaluable assets, and we are lucky that he will be joining our team."