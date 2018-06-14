Squaw Valley Kids Adventures Games returns for fifth year

The Village at Squaw Valley will become a pint-sized adventure zone on June 23-24, during the fifth annual Squaw Valley Kids Adventure Games.

This fun, confidence-building weekend features a children-sized adventure race where teams of two will navigate a "natural terrain"-inspired obstacle course. Participants ages 6-14 can look forward to mountain biking, hiking, zip-lines, Tarzan rope swings, giant Slip-n-Slides, tubing, cargo nets, mud pits and more.

"We are excited to continue the Adventure Games for the fifth year in a row," said Kyle Crezee, director of events for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "The enthusiasm and excitement that the participants have for this event is contagious and makes for an incredible weekend of family-friendly fun."

The weekend of adventure and racing is split into two days. The Saturday course is approximately 3.5 miles in length with 15 obstacles for the 10-11 and 12-14 age groups. The Sunday course is approximately 3 miles in length with 12 obstacles for the 6-7 and 8-9 age groups, as well as an open age group where teammates are more than 3 years apart in age.

Registration is available online, the fee for a team of two is $160, and the optional skills clinic is an additional $60. For more information about Squaw Valley Kids Adventure Games, or to register visit, http://squawalpine.com/events-things-do/kids-adventure-games.