Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy announces Darcy Norman as new director of athletic performance

Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy, a youth development ski team and college-preparatory high school for competitive skiers, announced the appointment of Darcy Norman to the new position of director of athletic performance.

Norman, who is also director of performance science for Kitman Labs in the U.S., has worked for more than 20 years in the human performance industry, and besides doing performance consulting for various groups and technology, was most recently the director of performance for AS ROMA Football Club, where he supported more than 250 athletes with a high performance staff comprised of medical, fitness, nutrition, psychology and sports science professionals.

Prior to that, Norman was the director of the Performance Innovation Team for human performance company EXOS, and worked with the German National Soccer Team. Norman also has extensive experience as a strength and performance coach, rehabilitation specialist, athletic trainer, and physical therapist.

"My family and I are very excited to be back in the Tahoe area after our travels abroad, and even more excited to be able to help and support one of the best academies in the country here in our area with sports that I grew up participating in and am passionate about," Norman said in a news release. "The whole group at SBSTA make a great team and is extremely motivated to make it a leader in the industry. I am excited to help facilitate that goal. It is also very satisfying to be able to use the experience I have gained over the years to help guide and support students, athletes and future Olympians."

In the new role, Norman will work with Director of Athlete Conditioning Matt Strand and Director of Food Service Scott White, as well as athletic trainers and alpine, Nordic and freeride program directors.

"This new position is an exciting development for us. It leverages our participation with U.S. Ski & Snowboard's High Performance Center Program and gives us the ability to holistically consider all of our athletic programming, including strength and conditioning, nutrition, on-snow training, and injury prevention and recovery," said Executive Director John Horsch.

"Darcy (Norman) is a recognized leader in the field of human performance. He has worked with elite athletes, from Serie A, Bundesliga, and World Cup soccer players to Professional cyclists and skiers, and has extensive experience building performance methodologies. We expect he will have an immediate and profound impact with our coaching staff, program, and especially our student-athletes, who have goals of performing at the highest level of the sport."

The academy is home to some of the countries top athletes, including last year's California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation sate champions Haydn Halvorsen and Kiann Mullings.

"(Norman) brings the highest level of sport management to our academy programs. His experience and command of the most up to date practices will allow us to save hundreds of hours of athlete time in our pursuit of excellence," said Director of Nordic Programs Will Sweetser.

"Innovation begins with information, and Darcy is the foremost expert in our region on athlete data management. I'm truly looking forward to working with a professional of his talent and abilities."

Eric Harlow, the academy's director of alpine programs echoed Sweetser's enthusiasm.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the quality of every component of our athletic program, both on and off the hill. The wealth of high-performance experience Darcy Norman brings is without precedent in the ski club and academy setting," said Harlow. "The soccer community is leading (the) way in long-term athlete development, so to have Darcy come to us fresh from AS Roma and the German Men's National Team is quite the opportunity for our athletic programs as we align with US Ski & Snowboard's Project 26 in the pursuit of success at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games."

Source: Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy