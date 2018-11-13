Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy offers Snow Rangers youth backcountry program

Eligibility: Anyone with a solid base of alpine skiing experience. No prior experience is required for the other activities.

Heading into the 2018 ski season, Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy will again offer a youth ski program focused on creating lifelong backcountry skills, while introducing avalanche awareness and avoidance.

The Snow Rangers work closely with the professional guides at Alpine Skills International when traveling in the backcountry, and will be educated on necessary gear and equipment by highly qualified coaches.

The program is designed to be cumulative, leading up to a demanding overnight backcountry ski tour using the skills acquired during the season.

"I coach the Snow Rangers for so many reasons," said Head coach John Rockwood, who has more than 25 years of backcountry experience and has been leading the Snow Rangers program for nine years. "Mostly, I'm extremely passionate about skiing, I love it, I love all aspects of the sport. And I love working with kids. There is always something fun to do no matter the conditions … we can ski powder, corn, groomers, nordic ski, winter camp, or jump in the classroom for an avalanche lesson. I love teaching the kids backcountry skills that they will use for the rest of their lives."

For more information visit, sbst.org/snow-rangers/