Surfâ€™s up at Kings Beach

As the latest round of storms rolled into Lake Tahoe, not everyone was hunkering down in response to high winds, and incoming rain and snow.

At Kings Beach yesterday afternoon, a trio of surfers â€” two on paddleboards and one on a shortboard â€” made use of the conditions to catch a few waves on Big Blue.

Winds gusts of up to 40 mph, created waves just large enough to paddle into and ride, an activity that has become popular with certain residents and visitors during storms.

Most who brave the elements when conditions are ripe to surf on Lake Tahoe wear a 6/5 wetsuit, but at least one surfer on the lake said he was sporting a 4/3. The 4/3 represents the thickness of the wetsuit in millimeters. The 4 is the thickness of the neoprene in the torso portion of the wetsuit, while the 3 represents the thickness in the extremities, such as the arms and legs.

The temperature of the lake yesterday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno, was 41.5 degrees.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.