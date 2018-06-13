Tahoe City’s Kimble, Truckee’s Bohm win Squaw Valley Half Marathon

Big Blue Adventure returned last Sunday with its second event of the season, the Squaw Valley Half Marathon and Run to Squaw 8 Miler.

A pair of local athletes, Adam Kimble and Kristin Bohm, would out race the field of 144 athletes to claim overall titles in this year's half marathon race.

Kimble, 32, who's been one of the area's top distance athletes, entered the race as the defending half marathon champion. The Tahoe City runner went on to shave nearly seven minutes off his first-place time from a year ago to repeat as the overall winner, crossing the line with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 11 seconds.

Kimble's time defeated second place, Ryan Ress, of Reno, by more than nine minutes.

On the women's side, Truckee's Bohm, 37, took the overall win, finishing the route, which took athletes from The Village at Squaw Valley toward Tahoe City and back, with a time of 1:31:26.

Bohm's time was third fastest out of the entire field of athletes.

Recommended Stories For You

Truckee's Mark Covey (2:14:55) took first place in the men's 45- 49-year-old age group, and Kings Beach's Gerado Perez (2:04:46) took home first place in the men's 20-24 division.

The day's racing also included the Run to Squaw 8 Miler, which took competitors from Tahoe City to the finish at The Village at Squaw Valley.

Reno's Rob Lugg, 29, put down the fastest time, crossing the line with a time of 48:02, Lia Martinez, of Los Gatos, California, was the top female, finishing with a time of 1:01:37. Tahoe Vista's Katie Zachariades, 30, was the top local, coming across with a time of 1:04:33 for seventh overall out of the field of 93 runners, and third place in the women's division.

Truckee's Alex Linde, 41, was the top local on the men's side with a time of 1:05:51. Linde would take first place in the 40- 44-year-old age group.

Other age group winners included Truckee's Margo Teter in the women's 25-29 class, and Christine Donovan in the women's 45-49 group.

Big Blue Adventure will bring off-road triathlon racing to the area next week as part of the company's Adventure Sports Week. The XTERRA Tahoe City triathlon is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 16 at Commons Beach. For more information or to register for Big Blue Adventure events, visit BigBlueAdventure.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.