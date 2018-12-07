Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort celebrates season opener with new triple chairlift (VIDEO)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://content.jwplatform.com/players/XU9waicT-WkEz3PWo.html"> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort opened for the 2018-19 season on Friday, Dec. 7, with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the resort's newest feature, the Snowbird Triple Chairlift.

The new lift provides access to Tahoe Donner's beginner terrain and replaces the original double chair installed in 1971.

The resort also has its Caterpillar Conveyor running.

Tahoe Donner opened with a reported base of 18 inches and has received 4 inches of snow during the past 48 hours.

For more information and the latest lift and trail openings, visit TahoeDonner.com.