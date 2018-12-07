Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort celebrates season opener with new triple chairlift (VIDEO)
December 7, 2018
Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort opened for the 2018-19 season on Friday, Dec. 7, with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the resort's newest feature, the Snowbird Triple Chairlift.
The new lift provides access to Tahoe Donner's beginner terrain and replaces the original double chair installed in 1971.
The resort also has its Caterpillar Conveyor running.
Tahoe Donner opened with a reported base of 18 inches and has received 4 inches of snow during the past 48 hours.
For more information and the latest lift and trail openings, visit TahoeDonner.com.
Trending In: Sports
- Truckee gridiron great finishes standout freshman season
- Vail Resorts announces wind energy deal, plan to eliminate single-use plastics
- Dedicated ski patrollers and their dogs keep Tahoe’s slopes safe
- Wolverines win Truckee Classic, North Tahoe splits pair of tourney games
- Third annual Captain Nordic Day at Auburn Ski Club set for Saturday
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe ski patrollers rally support for Amy Holland, a ‘powerhouse with the fiercest determination’ diagnosed with brain cancer
- Tahoe local to showcase talents on TV’s The Great American Baking Show
- Storms drop several feet of snow on Tahoe ski resorts
- Latest storm drops 3.5 inches of snow on Truckee
- Truckee gridiron great finishes standout freshman season