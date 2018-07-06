Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a network of entrepreneurs and professionals who live and work in the Tahoe-Truckee area, welcome Stephen Phinney, MD, PhD to present at Mountain Minds Monday: The science of low carb diets: reversing diabetes and enhancing sports performance

While low carbohydrate and ketogenic diets have recently gained popularity, problems with proper formulation and adherence have overshadowed the scientifically-supported improvements shown for both health and sports performance.

Phinney, co-founder and chief medical officer at Virta Health, will explain how when well-formulated ketogenic diets are combined with virtual continuous care, compliance is high and the risks and expense associated with type 2 diabetes can be reduced.

He'll also discuss how the research supports the use of the ketogenic diet for ultra-endurance competitive athletes who do not thrive on the traditional carbohydrate-loading approach to the sport.

Phinney has spent 40 years studying diet and exercise, has published over 80 papers and 4 books. He received his MD from Stanford University, PhD in Nutritional Biochemistry from MIT, and did post-doctoral training at the University of Vermont and at Harvard.

Mountain Minds Monday will be held on Monday, July 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Pizza and salad is available and we use a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum). Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be livestreamed and available online as it happens on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

This month's event is sponsored by New Leaders, Holland & Hart LLP, Molsby & Bordner, LLP, and Mountain Workspace.

You can find us at TahoeSiliconMountain.com or sign up for email meeting announcements here: http://bit.ly/TSMEmail.