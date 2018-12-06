Third annual Captain Nordic Day at Auburn Ski Club set for Saturday

The third annual Captain Nordic Day will be held at Auburn Ski Club this Saturday, bringing hundreds of cross-country skiers to the area for a free day of skiing.

The annual event celebrates the life of Mark Nadell, also known as "Captain Nordic."

Nadell was a prominent figure in the local Nordic scene, having been involved with youth teams. His influence was also a motivating factor in Auburn Ski Club taking over coaching duties this season for Alder Creek Middle School's Nordic team.

This year's event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include demos from Salomon and Fischer. Recent snowfall in the area will allow the club to open roughly 12 to 15 kilometers of its core trail system, according to Membership & Programs Administrator Beth Ingalls, for Captain Nordic Day.

Last year's celebration at the ski club followed Nadell's death from metastatic melanoma in February of 2017, and attracted hundreds of Nordic skiers.

"A couple hundred of our regular season pass holders, and then probably like 200 to 300 hundred people, most of whom had never even been here before," said Ingalls. "That's why we love it so much, because we draw these crowds from people who discover us for the first time and we feel like that is the greatest tribute to Mark."

The club will also be accepting donations for the Mark Nadell Memorial Fund, which is used to help pay for Nordic ski coaching and other similar purposes.

For more information visit AuburnSkiClub.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.