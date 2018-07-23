Title picture takes shape after third round of play on Junior Golf Tour

The fourth event of the Truckee Tahoe Junior Golf Tour took place on Thursday, July 11 at one of the top courses in the area, Coyote Moon Golf Course.

In the boys' 14- 17-year-old division, Connor Hipsley made it two straight tour wins, taking the victory with an solid 5-over par 77. Hipsley's win, however, did not come easy with Nicholas Asbra coming in second with a 79. Following him, Gabe Smith finished with a score of 87, which was his second top-three finish of the season.

With two rounds remaining in the season, Hipsley has developed a solid lead in the Cup points race. He is vying for his first Cup trophy.

In the girls' 14- 17-year-old division, Sofia de Wit took the victory with, shooting a 43 over nine holes of play for her second top-three finish of the year. Corina Shaw scored a solid 48, posting a second-place finish for the second time this season.

In the boys' 11-13 division, Greyson Hurst of Nashville, Tenn., dominated the field with a solid 7-over-par 43. Hurst was on vacation last week so this was his only event for the year. There was a tie for second place between Chase Kacher and Reed Loper, who both shot 47s. Kacher and Loper are chasing Aidan Sweeney in the seasons Cup race and are less than 10 points behind going into the final two rounds.

In the girls' 11-13 division, Theresa Shaw took the gold with a stellar 4-over-par 40, posting her third straight first-place finish of the season. In second place, Stella De Wit posted a solid 48. Behind her came Shannon Hugar with a 52.

In the girls' 10-&-under division, Sienna De Wit shot an astounding 42, posting her second first-place finish of the year. She was followed by Abbey McCormick with a 48 and Allison Mortimeyer with a 54.

On the boys' side, Ryland Carpenter shot a 62 to take first in the 10-&-under class. Shane Speck and Myles Neadeau tied for second with each player carding 63. Speck leads the Cup race with a five-point edge over second place, Carpenter.

Visit TTJGT.Com and look under the Scoreboard tab for a full update on the Cup points race.

The next event will be held at Resort at Squaw Creek Golf Course on July 26.