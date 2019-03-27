Track and field: Johnson leads North Tahoe at Jonh ‘O’ Invite

The North Tahoe track and field team traveled to Marysville last Thursday to compete in the John "O" Invite at Yuba College.

Senior Josii Johnson led the Lakers at the meet, running to a first-place finish in the 800 meters and finishing third in the 1,600 meters.

Johnson topped the field of 31 girls by more than two seconds in the 800 meters, crossing the finish line with a time of 2 minutes, 37.75 seconds. She finished the 1,600 meters in third place with a time of 5:43.32.

In the 3,200 meters, senior Ella Carr took second place with a time of 13:10.70.

In the boys' meet, senior Riley Hacker took third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:04.84; Corey Joslin was third in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:23.96, followed by freshman teammate Jake Hacker in fourth place with a time of 11:27.24.

In long jump, junior Oliver Fralick set a personal record with a leap of 19 feet, 5.00 inches to finish in fourth place. Fralick's jump, according to North Tahoe's athletic.net page, tied the third longest in program history.

The Lakers will be back in action on Friday at the Vern Regier Invitational in Durham.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.