Track athletes claim podium finishes

Truckee and North Tahoe track and field athletes traveled to Wheatland last weekend to compete in the Roy Crabtree Pirate Classic.

The Wolverines girls and boys each raced to third-place finish as a team, while the Lakers were eighth on the boys' side and the girls tied for ninth out of 20 teams.

In the girls' competition, Truckee junior Natalie Lang-Ree posted the only first-place finish for either schools' varsity teams. Lang-Ree cleared 10 feet in pole vault to take first in the event. Lang-Ree was also fifth in 100-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line with a time of 19.53 seconds. Senior teammate, Madison Earley, finished in fourth with a time of 18:21. Earley was also fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.84, and was part of Truckee's 4×400 meter relay team that finished in second place with a time of 4:33.24.

Truckee junior Deanna Sunnergren had a strong showing, taking second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:07.02 and fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:42.89. Sunnergren was also part of Truckee 4×400 meter relay team that took second, and the school's 4×100 meter relay team that was third.

Truckee senior Zoe Brunings, was second in pole vault, clearing 8 feet. Brunings also ran to a fifth-place finish in the 100 meters with a time of 13.84, and was part of the 4×100 meter relay team.

Senior Josii Johnson the Lady Lakers, claiming a third-place finish in the 400 meters with a personal best time of 1:08.20, which is the fourth fastest in school history. Johnson was also fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:36.97.

Senior Ella Carr brought the Lakers a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 meters, coming across the line with a time of 13:42.09. Junior Paige Battaglia posted the fifth farthest discus throw in North Tahoe history with a toss of 91 feet, 1 inch to take sixth place.

On the boys' side, one of Truckee's greatest distance runners, junior Montana Montgomery took first place in the 3,200 meters, finishing with a time of 10:03.58. Montgomery was also third place in the 800 meters, posting a personal record time of 2:05.89

Junior Hayden Sumner brought Truckee another first-place finish, claiming the win in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.05. Sumner was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.82.

Senior Calin Laine took fourth place in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:05.19.

In pole vault, Truckee senior Nick Rae cleared 10 feet to finish in third place.

Senior Joe Pierce led the North Tahoe boys with fourth place in the 400 meters, finishing with a time of 54.00. Senior Corey Joslin finished the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:56.19 for fourth place. Senior Riley Hacker was fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:07.85. North Tahoe junior Blake Connor also posted a fifth-place finish with a personal record discus throw of 111 feet, 7 inches. Fellow junior, John Zapata was fifth in triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 11.00 inches.

Truckee's Harris dominates JV meet

In the junior varsity meet at Wheatland, Truckee freshman Jasmine Harris had a standout day, with first-place finishes in each of her four events.

Harris won the 100 meters with a time of 13.60, which is the 13th fastest time in school history. Harris was also first in the 200 meters with a time of 28.34 and in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.94. Harris finished off her meet with a first place in long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 1 inch, which is the ninth farthest in Truckee history.

Freshman Petra Kidd won the 1,600 meters with a time of 6:00.60. Kidd was also first in the 3,200 meters, finishing with a time of 13:00.43.

Truckee freshman Jorja Brunings claimed first in pole vault, clearing 6 feet. North Tahoe sophomore Giancarlo Munoz was first in the boys' 800 meters, finishing with a personal record time of 2:18.48.

North Tahoe will next compete at the John "O" Invite on Thursday at Yuba College. Truckee will head to North Valleys High School in Reno on Saturday for the Mark Smith "Smitty" Track & Field Invitational.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.