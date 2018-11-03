Truckee American Youth Soccer Organization celebrates volunteers
November 3, 2018
The Truckee American Youth Soccer Organization will hold its annual Volunteer Appreciation Party at The Lodge Restaurant and Pub at Tahoe Donner Friday, Nov. 9.
Drinks, dinner, games, awards and the music of Everyday Outlaw (everydayoutlaw.com) will entertain attendees.
The Truckee AYSO is made up of 214 volunteer organizers, board members, coaches, referees and other donors that this year served over 865 players ages 4-16, with 110 receiving scholarships to play.
"Thanks to these community members that share their talents, patience, knowledge and time, more Truckee children than ever have benefitted from the AYSO principles of Player Development, Good Sportsmanship, Positive Coaching, Open Registration, Balanced Teams and Everybody Plays!” a news release states.
If you would like to get involved, send your contact info to commish@truckeeayso.org.
Trending In: Sports
- Let it snow: Truckee, Tahoe resorts turn to technology to stay on track for season openings
- Wolverines look to book trip to state
- Playoff bound: North Tahoe Lakers have come a long way
- Soccer playoffs: Girls’ teams advance to semis, North Tahoe boys eliminate Truckee
- Truckee, North Tahoe soccer teams open postseason tourney in South Tahoe
Trending Sitewide
- Remembering Truckee’s “Most Unique Local Resident”
- Campaign concerns: Truckee Airport directors question large donations to fellow directors (DOCS)
- Truckee’s iFoster receives national recognition
- MEET THE CANDIDATES: Placer County Office of Education Board of Trustees
- Let it snow: Truckee, Tahoe resorts turn to technology to stay on track for season openings