Truckee American Youth Soccer Organization celebrates volunteers

The Truckee American Youth Soccer Organization will hold its annual Volunteer Appreciation Party at The Lodge Restaurant and Pub at Tahoe Donner Friday, Nov. 9.

Drinks, dinner, games, awards and the music of Everyday Outlaw (everydayoutlaw.com) will entertain attendees.

The Truckee AYSO is made up of 214 volunteer organizers, board members, coaches, referees and other donors that this year served over 865 players ages 4-16, with 110 receiving scholarships to play.

"Thanks to these community members that share their talents, patience, knowledge and time, more Truckee children than ever have benefitted from the AYSO principles of Player Development, Good Sportsmanship, Positive Coaching, Open Registration, Balanced Teams and Everybody Plays!” a news release states.

If you would like to get involved, send your contact info to commish@truckeeayso.org.