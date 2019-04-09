Truckee baseball claims outright lead of division

The Truckee baseball team sits alone atop the Class 3A standings after taking two of three games on the road last weekend against Spring Creek.

The series opened Friday afternoon, and featured a duel on the mound between Truckee senior Jake Streit and Spring Creek senior Max Shanks, who held the Wolverines to six hits to claim a 3-2 win.

Streit surrendered a run in the first inning off a double to right field, but the Wolverines knotted the game the following inning behind Streit's double to center field, which set up an RBI single by senior Sawyer Thompson.

The Spartans managed to work around another run in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a leadoff double and a sacrifice bunt.

Truckee responded in the top of the fifth inning with back-to-back, two-out doubles by sophomore Timmy Reeve and junior Tyler Estabrook to tie the game at 2-2.

The score remained the same until the bottom of the seventh when Spring Creek senior Clay Campbell hit a walk-off double to give the Spartans the win.

Streit finished with three earned runs, five allowed hits, and two strikeouts. Shanks struck out four batters and was on the hook for both runs.

The teams returned to the field the following day for a doubleheader, and after being limited to six hits the game before, Truckee's offense pounded out a combined 30 hits and just as many runs to win both games.

Senior Derek LaFerriere led the way for Truckee in the first game with a trio of hits and three RBIs as the Wolverines took a 10-7 victory behind eight errors by the Spring Creek defense.

Senior Spencer Edmondson finished the morning with three hits and two RBIs. Senior Marcus Bellon had two hits. Junior Deacon Mehler hit a triple.

On the basepaths, Truckee managed to swipe 10 bags during the game. Edmondson and Reeve each had three steals to lead the team.

On the mound, senior Shane Poe posted seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work.

After giving up a pair of runs to open the second game of the doubleheader, the Truckee offense exploded for a 20-7 victory.

The Wolverines battered Spring Creek's pitching staff for nine doubles and 19 hits during the game. Poe led the way with three doubles and four RBIs. Edmondson hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. LaFerriere, Thompson, Reeve and Bellon also hit doubles. Bellon drove in two runs and stole a pair of bases as well.

From the bump, Reeve struck out five batters, had four earned runs, and allowed three hits during four innings of work.

Truckee (13-2, 13-2 Northern League) will next face North Valleys (5-7, 5-7 Northern League) for a pair of games on Saturday. The Wolverines and Panthers will then square off at Greater Nevada Field, the home of the Reno Aces, on Tuesday, April 16.

Lady Wolverines suffer pair of defeats to Spartans

The Truckee softball team is still in search of a winning recipe after a pair of losses on the road last weekend to Spring Creek.

The Wolverines were blanked during Friday's game, losing 15-0 after four innings via the 15-run mercy rule.

Sophomore Kristina Ryan, junior Tess Anderson, junior McKenna Purdy, and senior Adriana Salas each had a hit during the game.

Truckee played better the following day, taking advantage of wild pitching to plate a pair of runs in the first inning, but the Wolverines' lead would be short-lived as the Spartans scored the next 11 runs.

Truckee added another run off a wild pitch in the top of the fifth, but Spring Creek scored two more runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 13-3 win via the 10-run rule.

Truckee senior Miranda Parkhurst had the Wolverines' only hit of the game. Junior Haley Hames drove in a run.

Truckee (0-11-1, 0-6 Northern League) will be at Fernley (9-5, 9-0 Northern League) for a pair of games later this week, beginning on Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.