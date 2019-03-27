Truckee baseball clobbers Sparks, Wolverines improve to 9-0

The defending Class 3A state champion Truckee baseball team improved to 9-0 on the season after completing a three-game sweep on the road against Sparks.

After a forfeit victory on Friday, the Wolverines traveled to Sparks on Monday for a doubleheader and made quick work of the Railroaders, winning each game via the 15-run rule.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association adopted the 15-run rule during the 2016-17 school year. The rule states a regulation game shall be declared, if a team is leading by 15 or more runs after three innings.

From the opening at-bats, the Wolverines dominated the series, which was scheduled to take place at Truckee, but due to several feet of snow on the Wolverines' diamond, the games were moved to Sparks High School. Truckee was still considered the home team.

In the bottom of the first inning, senior Derek LaFerriere drove a ball over the fence in left field for a three-run home run, as part of seven runs scored by Truckee during the frame. LaFerriere would go deep again in the fourth inning, launching a ball beyond the center-field fence for his fourth and fifth RBIs of the game. The Wolverines scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the victory via the 15-run rule, 15-0.

Junior Tyler Estabrook drove in a pair of runs for Truckee. Seniors Sawyer Thompson and Cole Gardner each hit doubles during the game.

From the mound, senior Jake Streit got the start, and struck out six batters and allowed one hit during two innings of work. Junior Dayton Broad struck out a pair of batters in two innings of relief.

The teams returned to the diamond at Sparks High School later that afternoon, and Truckee again pounced on the Railroaders, scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Leading 12-2 in the bottom of the third and with two outs, Broad shot a double into center field to score Streit. Senior Elliott Rost then doubled to right field in the next at-bat to plate Broad. Sophomore Timmy Reeve continued the streak of doubles with a drive to left field for his second double of the afternoon. Senior Brennan Conklin then came to the plate and lifted a pitch out of the park for a walk-off, two-run home run to give Truckee a 17-2 win.

Senior Marcus Bellon hit a double and a triple as part of a team-high four RBIs. Truckee used a trio of pitchers during the game. Estabrook led the way with a team-high three strikeouts.

Truckee (9-0 Northern League) will get its first big test of the season on Friday when the team travels to North Valleys High School in Reno to play Churchill County (8-0 Northern League). The Wolverines will return to Reno the following day for a doubleheader against the Greenwave. The series was originally scheduled to be played at Truckee High School, but due to snow on the Wolverines' field, the program has had to explore other options in order to get games in this season.

Lady Wolverines remain winless

The Truckee softball team remained winless on the season after suffering a pair of one-sided losses to Sparks last weekend.

The girls were limited to a combined seven hits and a pair of runs during the two-game series. Sparks took victories of 16-0 and 14-2.

Juniors Tess Anderson and Ashlyn Christensen led the Wolverines with an RBI apiece. Sophomore Kristina Ryan had a team-high three hits, including a double, during the two games.

Truckee (0-8-1, 0-4 Northern League) will face Churchill County (2-2 Northern League) on Friday for the first of a two-game series.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.