Truckee cross-country takes three top-five finishes at state

The Truckee boys and girls' cross-country teams traveled to Boulder City last weekend to compete in the Class 3A state championship meet, and had a trio of athletes pick up top-five finishes.

Truckee junior Montana Montgomery followed his regional championship with a third-place finish at the 5,000-meter course at Veterans Memorial Park, finishing with a time of 17 minutes, 3.5 seconds.

Truckee senior Calin Laine was fourth with a time of 17:07.5.

Valley High School junior Christian Franklin won the state title with a time of 16:22.2.

As a team, Truckee finished in third place with 79 points. Elko won the state championship with a low score of 54 points, followed by Spring Creek with 59 points.

Junior Isabella Terrazas led the Truckee girls' team to a runner-up finish, placing fifth individually with a time 20:37.2. The Truckee girls posted 43 points for second place. Spring Creek won the team title with a low score of 28 points.

Truckee freshman Petra Kidd was 10th with a time of 21:13.7, followed by sophomore Amelia Swanson in 11th with a time of 21:13.9. Truckee also had sophomore Hana Mazur (21:24.8) in 14th and freshman Sonny Strusinski (21:29.4) in 16th.