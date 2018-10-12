Truckee football clinches first-round bye

The Truckee defense continued its stellar play Friday night, dominating Spring Creek in a 33-0 win on the road to secure a first-round bye in the upcoming Class 3A Northern League playoffs.

The Wolverines kept the Spartans under 30 yards during the first half as the team jumped out to a 21-0 lead.

Senior Drew Wingard caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second half, and quarterback Marcus Bellon added the final touchdown on a 10-yard run.

Spring Creek threatened to score late in the game, but junior George Skaff preserved Truckee's shutout with an interception deep in Wolverines territory.

The Truckee defense hasn't allowed a point since the opening drive of last week's game against Sparks. The Wolverines also have shutouts in two of their last three games, and during the team's current five-game winning streak, Truckee's defense hasn't allowed multiple touchdowns from any opponent.

Truckee (8-1, 7-1 Northern League) will close the regular season out on the road against South Tahoe (0-8, 07 Northern League) on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The Class 3A Northern League playoffs will begin in late October.

Recommended Stories For You

*This post will be updated