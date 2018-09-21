Truckee football routs Dayton

The Truckee football team rolled to a 58-6 win over Dayton on Friday, Sept. 21, improving to 4-1 in Northern League play.

The Wolverines dominated all facets of the game on Friday night against the Dust Devils, cruising to an early 28-0 edge, before capturing a second straight win in league play.

With the victory, Truckee (5-1, 4-1 Northern League) will now return to Surprise Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, for a critical league matchup against Elko (5-0, 5-0 Northern League) .

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.