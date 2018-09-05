Truckee freshman football comes up short against North Valleys, JV squad undefeated

Truckee High School freshman football could not have asked for a better defensive start to their second game of their season on Thursday, Aug. 30.

On the first defensive play of the game Wolverines cornerback Alex Roberts took two steps back to fall into man coverage. Seconds later the North Valleys quarterback hit him right between the numbers for an interception.

The Wolverines takeaway on their first defensive series mimicked events in their first game of the year a week earlier when linebacker Peter Reoutt jumped on a fumble for a turnover against the Fernley Vaqueros August 23.

Unfortunately, both games played out similarly after the early defensive success.

After being sacked and throwing an incompletion on the two previous plays, North Valleys quarterback Cameron Ziedler kept the ball on an option play and burst through the middle of Truckee's defense. Ziedler did not slow down until after running 85 yards for the first score of the game in the first quarter.

The game before Truckee allowed Fernley's running back to tear off a 90-yard touchdown run through the middle of Truckee's defense.

The unfortunate similarities did not stop there.

In both games Truckee's opponents continued to score and limited the Wolverines to a single score in the fourth quarter.

Truckee fell to the Fernley Vaqueros 33-7 and to the North Valleys Panthers 27-7.

The difference between the two games was that Truckee played better at Panthers stadium last week.

The Wolverines improved against the run. Vaqueros' runners gashed the Truckee run defense for 341 yards. Truckee gave up 234 yards to North Valleys but 160 of those came on two plays. The Panthers running back Nick Mercado nearly matched Zeidler's touchdown run with a 75-yard scoring jaunt of his own.

Both big touchdown runs came in the first quarter before the Wolverines settled in and allowed 74 yards on 20 carries the rest of the game.

Truckee's offense also showed signs of improvement and garnered 278 total yards compared to the first game's 179.

Truckee's lone score came in the fourth quarter when Hamilton hit running back Ernie Gomez on a flat route that he took up field for a 50-yard touchdown.

Gomez' 50-yard catch led the Wolverines in receiving.

Running back Galdino Bravo-Karvonen led Truckee in rushing with 61 yards off of 11 carries. He also co-led the team with three of his carries going for first downs. Running back Colton Conklin matched Bravo-Karvonen with three first downs yielded from his eight runs. Conklin's 46 yards rushing was second behind Bravo-Karvonen.

Defensively linebackers Luke Sommercamp and Gomez led the team with 9 and 7 tackles respectively. The rest of the linbacking crew, Hamilton, Reoutt and Jacob Moule tackled five Panthers each. Safety Bravo-Karvonen and defensive tackle Brandon Reyes also chipped in five tackles apiece.

Reyes also stripped the ball from a Panther runner and maintained possession for one of the Wolverines three takeaways. Defensive back Jace Hoffman had the third takeaway with a first quarter interception.

Next up for the freshman football team is a home contest Thursday against the Fallon Greenwave.

JUNIOR VARSITY



The Truckee junior varsity remained undefeated on the season with a 28-13 win at North Valleys on Friday, Aug. 31.

The Wolverines (3-0) have outscored their three opponents this season by a combined score of 99-40.

Truckee will next play at home against Churchill County (1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m.