Truckee girls claim several first-place finishes to open track season

The Truckee and North Tahoe track and field teams' seasons got underway last Friday at Placer High School in Auburn.

The schools competed in one of the more unique formats of the season at the Le Febvre Relays, which featured several relay events not normally contested at track and field meets.

Local athletes put together a number of strong showings, highlighted by the Truckee girls' first-place finishes in a distance medley relay, the shuttle hurdles, the 4×200 meter relay, and in a pair of field events.

The Truckee girls' 4×65 meter shuttle hurdles team of junior Natalie Lang-Ree, senior Madison Earley, freshman Jada Li Edmondson, and senior Zoe Brunings raced to a first-place finish in the event, finishing with a time of 51.48 seconds to edge the team from Whitney that finished with a time of 51.84.

Freshman Petra Kidd, sophomore Amelia Swanson, junior Isabella Terrazas, and sophomore Lauren Tanner raced to first place in the 1,200-400-800-1,600-meter distance medley relay with a time of 13 minutes, 43.71 seconds, which topped second place by more than eight seconds.

The Truckee girls' 4×200 meter relay team of sophomore Alia Sinoff, sophomore Ali Barrett, junior Deanna Sunnergren, and senior Ava Seelenfreund captured first place by more than a second with a time of 1:58.13.

Recommended Stories For You

The 4×400 meter relay team of Tanner, Sinoff, Sunnergren, and Seelenfreund took third place with a time of 4:33.06.

In the field events, Truckee freshman Jasmine Harris captured first place in triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 8.00 inches. Harris' mark is fifth best in Truckee history.

Harris also tied the third best high jump in school history, clearing 4 feet, 8.00 inches to finish in a tie for first place at the meet.

On the boys' side, Truckee senior Marcus Trotter opened the season with a personal record in long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 6.00 inches for third place. The boys' 4×200 meter relay team of Trotter, senior Jackson Skaff, senior Ids Propstra, and junior Montana Montgomery took third place with a time of 1:43.79.

North Tahoe junior Paige Battaglia led the Lakers with an 81-foot, 1-inch throw in discus for fifth place.

The North Tahoe boys put together a trio of sixth-place finishes for the Lakers' best results in the relay events.

Junior John Zapata also claimed a pair of sixth places. Zapata's leap of 35 feet, 3.00 inches was good enough for sixth in triple jump. Zapata also cleared 5 feet, 6.00 inches in high jump for a personal record and sixth place at the meet.

Truckee and North Tahoe will next head to Wheatland on Friday for the Roy Crabtree Pirate Classic.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.